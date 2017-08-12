24°
Paws for a day in the park

12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
GET your furry friend out of the day and enjoy the biennial Paws In The Park charity event on August 27 at 9.30am.

It will once again be hosted by Keen Street Vet Clinic, Lismore to raise funds for Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers and Northern Rivers Animal Services (NRAS).　

Paws in the Park commences with a walk from behind the PCYC in Dawson Street from 9:30am to the Lismore Rugby Grounds off Brunswick Street.　

Gate entry, which includes a ticket into the lucky "gate" prize draw, is $10 per dog for a morning full of fun activities for the entire family.　

"Paws in the Park is a fantastic bi-annual charity event for our canine friends," President of NRAS, Jo Parker said .　

"Participants can join in the fun activities for the kids and their pooches, whilst raising money for two local animal welfare groups." 　

Paws in the Park will also have pet grooming available to treat your dog to a $20 pampering bath; a photo booth; a vet tent to visit and meet with the local Keen Street Vet team as well as an NRAS information table where participants can find out about fostering or adopting animals through the group.　

A barbecue lunch, coffee, drinks and ice blocks will also be available to purchase.　

For further information, contact Keen Street Vet on 6621 9811 or visit their event Facebook page - Paws in the Park 2017.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  animal welfare northern rivers animal serivces northern rivers wildlife carers paws in the park pcyc

