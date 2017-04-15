UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Updated Saturday 4.40pm:

AMERICAN musician and author Patti Smith has donated $10,000 to help the recovery after the recent floods that affected the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas.

The artists performed two shows this week at Bluesfest 2017, and it was during her stay in the area that she found out about the recent weather event.

Bluesfest confirmed Patti Smith donated $10,000 AUD to local charity Rise Above The Flood, a local organisation working on a ground roots level to help those impacted by the recent flooding.

Volunteers from the charity were invited by Bluesfest to collect money at the festival and patrons have also been giving generously as they enter the festival.

All the proceeds from 'Rise above the Flood' will be donated to these local community groups:



- Murwillumbah Council - Mayor Appeal Fund for Flooding

- Helping Hands Lismore - A community run organisation with flood assistance packages

- Northern Rivers Community Gateway - Direct Flood Assistance.

- Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre - Direct Flood Assistance.

Rise Above The Flood are all volunteers who are working with community groups to make sure that monies raised will go directly to the community and not to administration of a national body.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble OAM comments on the generous donation.

"As you are entering the gates you will see volunteers collecting for those impacted by the recent flooding in our region," he said.

"Being here at the festival it's easy to think everything is fine. The truth is, it isn't. There has been perhaps one billion dollars in damages to homes and property with many people unable to pay expensive insurance premiums. Saddest of all is that people have lost their lives. It's not hard to give a little, it will mean a lot.

Patricia Lee 'Patti' Smith is a singer-songwriter, poet, and visual artist who became an influential component of the New York City punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album Horses.

Smith performed that same album last Thursday during the first day of Bluesfest 2017 to adoring fans.

The Byron Bay shows were part of her last ever Australian tour.

You can find Rise Above The Flood here on facebook and you can contact their organiser Ilona Harker via 0402 637 739 or ilona@ilonaharker.com.