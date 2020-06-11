Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A paramedicwas treating a male patient when the man brutally attacked her before she and her colleague were forced to seek safety in their ambulance.
A paramedicwas treating a male patient when the man brutally attacked her before she and her colleague were forced to seek safety in their ambulance.
Crime

Patient’s brutal attack leaves paramedic seriously injured

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Jun 2020 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paramedic had her shoulder dislocated during a violent patient assault.

An emergency call-out was made in Shepparton early Thursday for a male suffering shortness of breath.

Two paramedics were treating the man when he became aggressive and attacked the female paramedic.

Both emergency workers were forced to abandon their medical equipment and retreat into their ambulance as they awaited police.

The violence continued with the man following them to the ambulance and threatening them with further violence.

Victorian Ambulance Union General Secretary Danny Hill described the assault as "disturbing".

"This was a disgusting and brutal assault against two paramedics who were simply doing their job and trying to care for their patient," he said.

"No one deserves to be assaulted while doing their job. Assaulting a paramedic who is trying to help you is a truly low act".

The injured paramedic is currently recovering in hospital.

She suffered a partially dislocated shoulder and is in severe pain.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

Originally published as Patient's brutal attack leaves paramedic seriously injured

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Hundreds of thousands of Australians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are about to experience what it's really like to be unemployed.

        Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        premium_icon Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        News AS the stigma around medicinal cannabis begins to ease, patients can begin to feel...

        How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        premium_icon How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        News THE five day Byron Bay music festival will offer an artist announcement before...

        Amazing rocking horses made of red cedar, real horses’ hair

        premium_icon Amazing rocking horses made of red cedar, real horses’ hair

        News THE busy craftsman needs to make room for more creations and is selling his wooden...