Paramedics are currently treating the patient at Coomba Falls. Matthew Deans
Patient in critical condition after jumping from rock face

10th Feb 2019 6:11 PM

A PATIENT is currently being treated by paramedics at Coomba Falls, north of Toowoomba, after jumping from a rock face this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the patient was currently in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident on Coomba Waterhole Rd.

It is understood the patient, whose gender could not yet be confirmed by the QAS spokesman, jumped from a height into the popular waterhole in Maidenwell, 110km north of Toowoomba.

