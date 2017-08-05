Path unstable but warning signs thrown in river

Lismore City Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison is warning people to stay off the CBD riverbank path until flood repairs can be carried out.

RESIDENTS are being warned to stay away from the hillside and walking track around the CBD riverbank.

Lismore City Council has erected safety fencing due to the area being unstable.

The March flood devastated the riverbank pathway between the lower Fawcett Bridge carpark and the Rowing Club wharf, and council is now awaiting geotechnical advice to determine what repair work needs to take place.

Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison warned that it could be some months before the geotechnical engineer's report was submitted and stabilisation works could be completed.

"We will not know the full extent of the damage or how dangerous the path is until we receive the report, so in the interim we are erring on the side of caution and closing the track,” he said.

"We have had some temporary barriers in place, but we have found these dismantled and thrown into the river on several occasions. We urge people to stay away from the path and have now erected safety fencing with a clear message that the track is closed.

"The safety of pedestrians is our major concern, so please heed the warning signs and stay off the path.”