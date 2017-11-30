Party will be in full swing tonight at Artstate

READY TO PARTY: Spaghetti Circus students Anais Stewart-Long, Brahminy Porter, Rosalani Mordaunt, Nelle Lovatt, Luella Fitzgerald, Lachlan Belleville (at top) and (front) Aquila Porter (front) will take part in the Swing Party during Artstate Lismore's opening night.

READY TO PARTY: Spaghetti Circus students Anais Stewart-Long, Brahminy Porter, Rosalani Mordaunt, Nelle Lovatt, Luella Fitzgerald, Lachlan Belleville (at top) and (front) Aquila Porter (front) will take part in the Swing Party during Artstate Lismore's opening night. John McCormack.

THE opening night at Artstate will start with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah, a gathering from Widjabul custodians and elders and dancers from across the Bundjalung nation, to then turn into a 1920s swing party.

The family-friendly, free party will be led by the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Youth Jazz Orchestra with Shelly Brown on vocals, and performances by Spaghetti Circus acrobats and the Cassettes flash mob.

Seven performers from Spaghetti Circus ages 12 to 16 will present a mix of swing dance and acrobatic circus performance.

There will also be stilt walkers from the company roaming the venue on the night.

It will be the second time in 25 years that Spaghetti Circus has asked its students to dance.

Ask this young acrobats to put their feet up in the air while their heads rest in a chair, and they will comply with ease, but dancing to the Swing is a new challenge for them.

Spaghetti Circus Inc. is a circus school and performing arts company which has been promoting excellence in physical theatre and circus arts in the Northern Rivers for 25 years. John McCormack.

Head of Circus School Petrina Hutchinson said the school enjoys presenting this type of challenges to its students.

"We've done this only one before; we performed at the opening of the Mullum Music Festival a couple of years ago, which had a Great Gatsby theme," she said.

"Spaghetti Circus are not really dancers so we incorporated dance steps to the acrobatic elements."

Ms Hutchinson said Spaghetti Circus like to offer students opportunities to extend the range of their performing style.

"Once they have performed in the big tent, we invite them to see how those skills translate to a new performing environment, so they are adaptable to a range of situations, so if they go to become professional performers, hopefully they will have that mindset of adapting their skills to new styles," she said.

Petrina Hutchinson trained the students, as she holds a tertiary degree in dance education.

Artstate Lismore will be the last performance of the year for the students, after a big year that included the Mullumbimby Circus Festival in September, Mullumbimby Music Festival and the Mullumbimby Agricultural Show in November.