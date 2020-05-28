Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
Music

Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

28th May 2020 6:49 PM

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

Originally published as Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus dolly parton editors picks health music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Makeover for bridge beauty, highway to be fixed

        premium_icon Makeover for bridge beauty, highway to be fixed

        News ROAD closures for repair work that you need to know near Coraki and Mummulgum.

        New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        premium_icon New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        News DRIVE-through facilities provides QML Pathology the capability to process up to...

        Casino woman creates scary bunyip with 50,000m of thread

        premium_icon Casino woman creates scary bunyip with 50,000m of thread

        News The designer’s creature is lifelike and could end up in a film

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern