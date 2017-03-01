29°
Partnerships make it all happen

1st Mar 2017 9:24 AM

I AM wondering if Lismore City Council should change its name to Lismore City Partnering. Sure there is still so much we do that is "council”.

We process DAs and supply waste and water and take away rubbish. But the big changes we have seen in the past 10 years are all about how we no longer work on our own.

The biggest challenge faced by council when I was first elected in 2008 was the debt created by the construction of two pools. Debt we are still paying off.

While they are great facilities, they were constructed by council without partnering with any other organisation or level of government. This would be unthinkable today as we look to leverage every dollar and make the most of what we have.

We are delivering a new art gallery that has partnered with all levels of government and has significant private partnering from our community.

Soon the work starts on the major upgrades of Oakes Oval and Albert Park, again partnering with all levels of government and private organisations to maximise outcomes and reduce the impact on future councils.

These smart measures are allowing us to look at our budgets and find efficiencies that are having clear benefits in our community. It is this new smarter approach that allows us to spend more money on roads and get stuck into the backlog of work.

Our renewed focus on civic pride is giving us parks, gardens and city entrances get more attention, so Lismore puts its best foot forward.

Partnering is all about passion and it allows council to work with everyone from the Federal Government right down to a sporting club or community group.

Through our community panels and council grants, we work with motivated people who know what they are doing and the best way to do it.

This makes council more efficient and brings out the best in our residents. Partnering was very un-council, but now it is very Lismore!

