Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The partner of missing woman Katie Cox is desperate to find her and has pleaded for her to come home as her family is worried.
The partner of missing woman Katie Cox is desperate to find her and has pleaded for her to come home as her family is worried.
Breaking

‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Jun 2020 3:40 PM

THE partner of missing woman Katie Cox has pleaded for her to come home and says her family is worried.

Ms Cox , 45, has been missing since noon on Monday and was last seen in the Wynnum area.

Her partner Daniel Lambert said she had her wallet with her but had not accessed her bank account or taken anything else with her.

He said she might be around the Gold Coast or in northern NSW.

"The family really misses her," Mr Lambert said.

"Her niece Madeleine and nephews Johnny and Henry really miss their aunty.

"Hopefully someone can spot her and we can at least know she is safe."

Ms Cox has blue eyes, is about 165cm tall and has dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Missing Wynnum woman Katie Cox
Missing Wynnum woman Katie Cox

She is believed to be travelling in a white 2014 Toyott Corolla Sport hatchback with registration 456 VLN

Contact Wynnum Police on 3308 8100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000

Originally published as Partner's desperate plea: 'Come home Katie'

editors picks katie cox missing woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Echidna finds himself in prickly situation

        premium_icon Echidna finds himself in prickly situation

        Pets & Animals A curious echidna escaped serious injuries after his ‘terrorising’ car ride in an engine bay.

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        News NSW government is already calling for fans to be allowed back

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Take a peek inside impressive East Lismore home

        premium_icon Take a peek inside impressive East Lismore home

        News FOR SALE: This historic home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and luxurious...