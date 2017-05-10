Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

BUSH TUCKER: Sacci from Little Farm and Kitchen helping her dad at the Lismore Produce Markets at Twilight in Magellan St.

IT WAS quieter at the markets this week as a few of the stallholders stayed on the land for the harvesting of their produce.

Nimbin Valley Pecans and Rice will be back at the markets soon with fresh produce and Tom and Kylie's passionfruits will soon be a regular stall again at the Magellan St site.

Erin, Rini and Iwan from Warung Sedap serve Indonesian fare at Lismore Produce Markets. Sophie Moeller

The Lismore Produce Markets have been a reassuringly present happening each Thursday afternoon since the floods.

A sign the heart of Lismore is beating at its centre as the city gets back on its feet.

Inquiries: lismoreproducemarket

@gmail.com.