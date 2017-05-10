Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

IT WAS quieter at the markets this week as a few of the stallholders stayed on the land for the harvesting of their produce.
Nimbin Valley Pecans and Rice will be back at the markets soon with fresh produce and Tom and Kylie's passionfruits will soon be a regular stall again at the Magellan St site.
The Lismore Produce Markets have been a reassuringly present happening each Thursday afternoon since the floods.
A sign the heart of Lismore is beating at its centre as the city gets back on its feet.
Inquiries: lismoreproducemarket
@gmail.com.
