Parrot ‘warns’ drug dealer of bust

A Brazilian parrot tipped off its owner alerting them of a drug bust by police. Picture: Supplied

POLLY want a lawyer!

A parrot in Brazil was taken into custody for warning his drug-dealing owner that cops were about to launch a raid - squawking, "Mummy, police!" in Portuguese.

According to the New York Post, the green-feathered watchdog began screeching loudly the moment officers showed up at his home in the eastern city of Teresina, the UK independent reported.

"He must have been trained for that," a police officer involved in the operation told the paper. "As soon as police got close, he began shouting."

The loyal loudmouth, whose name was not reported, was seized by cops and placed in a chicken wire cage at a local police station.

But the bird is refusing to sing like a canary.

"So far it hasn't made a sound," a local journalist reported, according to a paper.

The parrot's owner, known as "India," had been busted twice for drug trafficking in the past. Her husband, known only as Edvan, 30, was arrested during the raid when cops found crack cocaine, marijuana, and large amounts of cash in the home.

Authorities believe the parrot was trained to spot police cars.

The parrot was later taken to the Teresina Zoo.

