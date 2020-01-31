Menu
Parliament is persisting to open while bushfires rage around it.
Parliament to resume as bushfires rage on

by Matt Coughlan
31st Jan 2020 2:07 PM

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT?

* House and Senate sitting for the first time this year.

* Church service to be held on Tuesday morning to mark start of parliament for the year.

* Tuesday sitting will be taken up by speeches on the bushfires.

* Senate to consider inquiry into former sports minister Bridget McKenzie's handling of community sport grants.

* A new Liberal senator could be sworn in to replace South Australia's Cory Bernardi after a preselection this weekend.

* Legislation will be rushed through to exempt bushfire relief payments and volunteer loss-of-income grants from tax.

* Senate to debate draft laws cracking down on illegal phoenix activity.

* The government will aim to legislate four more recommendations from the banking royal commission.

* Nationals party room to meet on Monday. Liberal, coalition and Labor meetings on Tuesday.

* Energy Minister Angus Taylor faces further questions about doctored documents.

* Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe to face economics committee on Friday.

* Labor senator Alex Gallacher is on leave to deal with lung cancer treatment.

