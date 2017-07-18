25°
News

Parking debacle comes 'full circle', deputy mayor says

Claudia Jambor
| 18th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
Lismore Base Hospital nurse Penny Anderson, now pays $2 a day instead of $5 for parking after council's decision to reduce rates on Dalziel St in October last year.
Lismore Base Hospital nurse Penny Anderson, now pays $2 a day instead of $5 for parking after council's decision to reduce rates on Dalziel St in October last year. Cathryn McLauchlan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE parking saga at Lismore Base Hospital has "come full circle" according to one councillor, as wheels are in motion to enact sweeping changes around the precinct.

Parking at the base was a major election campaign issue last year with Lismore's deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista among those opposed to the the initial paid parking plan.

Cr Battista said he and fellow councillor Greg Bennett advocated for a fee of $2 a day to be implemented on certain streets.

One year later, their advocacy has paid off with the council last week voting unanimously in favour of changes recommended by an independent consultant.

Hunter Street, between Laurel Ave to Orion St, would convert from two-hour paid parking to 10-hour paid parking with a rate of $2 per day consistent with Dalziell Street.

Councillors also agreed to extend the parking limit for northern Uralba St, from Hunter St to Diadem St, and Bent St from two-hour parking to four.

No stopping signs have been green-lighted to between Uralba Street to outside 31 Bent Street.

Fee changes are proposed to be advertised for a 28-day period to enable final implementation of adjusted paid parking in Hunter Street.

Cr Battista was confident the changes would alleviate pressure on patients, hospital staff and surrounding residents.

"I think we've struck the right balance now," he said.

"We've come full circle."

President of the hospital's Nurses and Midwives Association branch, Shaen Springall has led the campaign for change to reduce the parking fiasco in the past year.

He said the changes "were definitely a good first step" but more work needs to be done.

In particular, he said there to roll out $2 per day parking on to more streets to prevent the debacle from reoccurring.

He said the association's ultimate goal would be to install $2 a day parking from Hunter St to Diadem St.

But Mr Springall said that may be another campaign to fight for in the near future.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore base hospital lismore city council northern rivers hospitals parking

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PHOTOS: Lismore business awards 'an evening of surprises'

PHOTOS: Lismore business awards 'an evening of surprises'

IT was an evening of surprise winners and special awards at the 2017 Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards.

Family overcomes despair to restart iconic business

The Lismore Skating and Putt Putt owners Craig and Belinda Newby, with children Lacey, 4, and Matthew, 6, are restarting the iconic venue after it was devastated in the recent floods.

Lismore nearly lost the iconic Lismore Skating and Putt Putt venue

Rail trail would be 'extremely valuable' economic boost

Tweed Shire Council Director Engineering, David Oxenham, Councillor Pryce Allsop, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, NSW Minister for Tourism Adam Marshall, Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) treasurer Marie Lawton, Lismore MP Thomas George, NRRT president Pat Grier and former Ballina MP Don Page at the announcement of the $6.3M NSW State Government commitment to the NRRT project.

North Coast Rail Trail receives $6.3 million from State Government

Councillor pay rise doesn't pass pub test: Letter

Gianpiero Battista

Debate about whether Councillors deserve a pay rise or not

Local Partners

A bit of controversy in the name of hygiene

The Gateway to our city needs a facelift

Young Makayla is a star in LA

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill.

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill in winning team at US comp

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

Disappointment when 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival was postponed

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

FINDING Nemo would have ended very differently if it reflected the true lives of clownfish.

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!