Parking debacle comes 'full circle', deputy mayor says

Lismore Base Hospital nurse Penny Anderson, now pays $2 a day instead of $5 for parking after council's decision to reduce rates on Dalziel St in October last year.

THE parking saga at Lismore Base Hospital has "come full circle" according to one councillor, as wheels are in motion to enact sweeping changes around the precinct.

Parking at the base was a major election campaign issue last year with Lismore's deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista among those opposed to the the initial paid parking plan.

Cr Battista said he and fellow councillor Greg Bennett advocated for a fee of $2 a day to be implemented on certain streets.

One year later, their advocacy has paid off with the council last week voting unanimously in favour of changes recommended by an independent consultant.

Hunter Street, between Laurel Ave to Orion St, would convert from two-hour paid parking to 10-hour paid parking with a rate of $2 per day consistent with Dalziell Street.

Councillors also agreed to extend the parking limit for northern Uralba St, from Hunter St to Diadem St, and Bent St from two-hour parking to four.

No stopping signs have been green-lighted to between Uralba Street to outside 31 Bent Street.

Fee changes are proposed to be advertised for a 28-day period to enable final implementation of adjusted paid parking in Hunter Street.

Cr Battista was confident the changes would alleviate pressure on patients, hospital staff and surrounding residents.

"I think we've struck the right balance now," he said.

"We've come full circle."

President of the hospital's Nurses and Midwives Association branch, Shaen Springall has led the campaign for change to reduce the parking fiasco in the past year.

He said the changes "were definitely a good first step" but more work needs to be done.

In particular, he said there to roll out $2 per day parking on to more streets to prevent the debacle from reoccurring.

He said the association's ultimate goal would be to install $2 a day parking from Hunter St to Diadem St.

But Mr Springall said that may be another campaign to fight for in the near future.