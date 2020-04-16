Menu
Paris Jackson has landed a new movie role. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Movies

Paris Jackson to play Jesus in new movie

by Nate Day
16th Apr 2020 12:27 PM

Paris Jackson is taking on a new role.

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will play Jesus in the upcoming movie Habit, which has already filmed and is currently in the post-production phase, the film's producer Donovan Leitch told Fox News.

Jackson's role as Jesus was not previously announced.

Paris Jackson as Jesus in new film Habit. Picture: Voltage Pictures
The film was directed by Janell Shirtcliff and written by Suki Kaiser.

Bella Thorne will appear alongside Jackson as a woman with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun to escape a violent drug deal.

Leitch told Fox News that Jackson's Jesus "visits (Thorne's character) on a few different occasions".

The film is based on a story created by Shirtcliff and Libby Mintz. Mintz has a role in the movie as well, Leitch said.

Musicians Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart will also appear in the film, as will model Andreja Pejic.

Leitch said that the film is "inspired by early Tarantino" and that they've sped up the post-production process after wrapping filming a week before the US lockdown.

The movie's release date has not been announced.

 

Jackson has had a limited acting career thus far, most notably appearing in several episodes of the series Star and in the film Gringo. She's also appeared in a 30 Seconds to Mars music video for the song Rescue Me.

Jackson is also following in her father's musical footsteps and performs as part of a band called the Soundflowers, which makes folk-rock music, according to Billboard.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

celebrity entertainment michael jackson movies paris jackson

