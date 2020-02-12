’Parent’s nightmare’: Judge blasts rapist

There were tears in court this morning as a judge read out the horrific details of the rape of a young girl in a Sydney dance studio.

Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, is due to face sentencing today.

Sampieri arrived early this morning from his isolation cell in Long Bay wearing a green jump suit.

He sat looking forlorn as Judge Paul Conlon read the details of the attack over 40 minutes.

The judge said Sampieri showed a "complete lack of empathy for the child" and had a "callous disregard" for her in the attack.

He said what happened was "any parents worst nightmare".

"One can only imagine the confusion and heightened state of fear she would have been in as he subjected her to sexual abuse of the most horrifying and degrading kind," Judge Conlon said.

Anthony Sampieri will face sentencing today. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The court heard that when Sampieri had been captured, he was lying in a pool of his own blood and told police when they arrived: "I was shooting up and he's come in, beat me up and stolen my meth".

Meanwhile, the families of the men who tried to stop the attack wiped tears away from their eyes.

In addition to the rape charges, Sampieri pleaded guilty to making 94 lewd phone calls to victims aged 18-82 between August and November 2018.

The 56-year-old has pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to the attack including three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10. He's also admitted to charges related to sexually explicit and harassing phone calls he made to women in the months before the Kogarah attack.

Sampieri is scheduled to be sentenced today by Acting Judge Paul Conlon in the Downing Centre District Court.

Sampieri - who was on parole at the time for a Wollongong rape - raped, punched and bound the girl in the dance studio toilets after consuming the drug ice.

"Using crystal meth I believe that led me to what I did," Sampieri told a sentence hearing last week.

In the lead-up to the Wollongong rape, he had made a string of offensive phone calls for sexual gratification, giving him a feeling of power and control. He also admitted he had repeatedly injected ice in nearby public toilets before the attack.

He said he was in such a state of sexual excitement by the time he was in the dance studio facilities, he would have attacked anyone who had walked in.