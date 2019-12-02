Parents go crazy for babysitting app

It has only been launched for nine weeks, but Rebecca Dredge is planning for international success with the creation of her new babysitting app Kiddo.

Dredge, who comes from a finance background, says Kiddo is Australia's first babysitting app that offers instant booking with no subscription fees while listing relevant qualifications, and allowing parents to leave reviews and ratings for babysitters.

"I really wanted something to be there for parents that was instant," says the Brisbane mother of two. "It's also designed to empower women and support women in business and lift babysitters.

Kiddo app owner and founder Rebecca Dredge.

"Every week it grows. So far we've had close to 400 bookings in the nine weeks since launching and over 1300 registered users across south-east Queensland."

Kiddo currently operates in Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast with plans to expand nationally.

PatchPets

Founder: Josh Fritz

PatchPets Founder Josh Fritz and dog Quincy

What we do: PatchPets is the free social dog app connecting dogs and dog owners around the world in one swift click. Dog parents can create an online profile for their paw pal to arrange puppy play dates, access virtual noticeboards at their local dog park, exchange advice, and find dog-friendly events. PatchPets is the ultimate hub for the canine community with a one-stop-shop for all dog needs, including a directory of dog parks, dog-friendly venues, products and services.

Biggest Milestone: During our trial period earlier this year we exceeded projected usership by 200 per cent and saw users signing up globally. This rapid uptake allowed for fast expansion and has propelled the app's development phases tenfold.

Website: https://www.patchpets.com/

iNSPIRE Sport Online

Founder: Annie Flamsteed

Annie Flamsteed

What we do: iNSPIRE Sport Online aims to change the lives of young athletes through education and support in an easy to use and engaging mobile app. The holistic wellbeing app provides athletes and clubs with solution-based content and guidance on a range of wellness factors including sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports science and recovery. Athletes can track their sporting journey, complete programs to increase their knowledge base and develop the skills needed to be the best athlete they can be.

Biggest Milestone: We have had some of Australia's leading sporting organisations embrace the app including AFL Queensland, Gymnastics Queensland and A-League soccer club Brisbane Roar and we are just about to launch into the US market with a very exciting partnership… Stay tuned.

Website: https://inspiresportonline.com/