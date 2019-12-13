Menu
A little girl was removed from her parents’ care after her mother failed to adequately care for her medical condition.
Parents’ care ‘not enough’ for sick child

by TESS IKONOMOU
13th Dec 2019 11:25 AM
A LITTLE girl was removed from her parents' care after her mother failed to adequately care for her medical condition, which saw her regularly admitted to hospital as a result.

Two North Queensland parents, who can't be named for legal reasons, lost custody of their then five-year-old daughter for failing to treat her severe eczema or administer antibiotics.

The child would suffer from frequent and painful flare ups as well as infections when she returned home from hospital.

When the girl was receiving treatment at the Ayr hospital in July 2017 for a flare up, she was taken out of the hospital by her father against the advice of doctors who discouraged discharge.

The court heard the parents were arrested in August 2017 for not following the treatment plan set out by medical professionals on how to apply anti-biotics and steroids.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Payne said the child lived in a home with poor hygiene and was exposed to heavy cigarette smoke through her parents.

"She relied on those caring for her, sadly for her that care wasn't enough," she said.

The court heard since the child was placed into foster care, she had not required any further hospitalisations and she was receiving care from people who were adhering to the medical advice.

Representing the mother, defence barrister Darin Honchin said his client saw her child once a month, and accepts she failed in her duties as a mother to properly care for her daughter.

Representing the father, defence barrister Michael Hibble said his client had become frustrated with the care his daughter was receiving and removed her after becoming exhausted.

Mr Hibble said the father readmitted his daughter to hospital on advice the next day from their regular GP.

Judge Gregory Lynham said the offending was serious and described the child as "vulnerable".

"Doctors don't give evidence simply for the sake of it, it's obvious why the doctor wished to keep the child in hospital," Judge Lynham said.

The mother, charged with one count of cruelty to children under 16, was sentenced to an 18-month probation order.

The father charged with one count of negligent acts causing harm was released on recognisance of $1000 and ordered to be of good behaviour for two years.

