'COLDROOM SEX': Former lover says councillor ‘obsessed’

Frank James Pardon leaves Maroochydore Courthouse after day-two of a trial where he is charged with having a sexual relationship with a child.

A "SURVIVOR advocate" and former lover of Frank Pardon said the Noosa councillor confessed to her his "obsessed" love for a 14-year-old girl he would have sex with in a coldroom even though he "knew it was wrong".

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare questioned witness Kay Gibson's evidence on day two of the councillor's trial yesterday, suggesting their "messy break-up" influenced her statements and she held animosity towards her former flame.

Ms Gibson was one of four witnesses to take the box at Maroochydore District Court yesterday as Pardon faces 11 sexual-related charges on a minor in the 1990s.

She gave evidence about two conversations she had with Pardon in 2010 relating to a "sexual relationship" he allegedly had with a young girl that broke his family apart.

"He just went, 'ah, there was a girl … I was in love with a girl'," she said of their conversation.

"He said he was in love with her and it was a very serious, emotional thing for him … it offered some trauma to him as how inappropriate it was."

Ms Gibson continued, saying Pardon told her he went into a coldroom with the girl and "that they had moments where they could have sex".

Immediately after this statement, Pardon's assisting defence barrister walked into the dock and asked Pardon to "calm down".

Mr Hoare suggested that this conversation was incorrect and that Pardon instead told Ms Gibson his family had broken down after his ex-wife falsely accused him of having sex with the teenager. Ms Gibson strongly denied this.

Mr Hoare also suggested Ms Gibson approached the police to make a formal statement of her conversation in 2017 after they were "no longer friends". Ms Gibson confirmed this. Pardon, 70, is charged with a series of indecent treatment charges alleged to have been committed at the victim's workplace, in Pardon's car and at his home.

Another witness, who was one of the first people the victim told about the alleged sexual acts, was cross examined by Mr Hoare after giving evidence that "Frank kissed" the teenager at her workplace after supplying them with alcohol.

Mr Hoare suggested these claims did not happen, and that the witness' memory was fogged by alcohol.

The witness said she was not "affected" by alcohol at the time of the alleged acts.

Pardon's ex-wife, Gwen McDonald, told the court she confronted Pardon about supplying the girls with alcohol and he said "I didn't have sex with them".

"I was so angry … it angers me today," she said.

The trial will resume today.