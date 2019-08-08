Pang reveals Lohan’s banned topics

Have You Been Paying Attention? star Sam Pang has revealed the lengthy list of banned topics given to the show before Lindsay Lohan's cancelled appearance this week.

The actress, 33 - who is currently in Australia shooting Ten's new show The Masked Singer - was scheduled to record HYBPA earlier this week but pulled out at the last minute, with a spokesperson claiming she needed to "rest up".

Lohan was supposed to appear alongside Sam Pang on Have You Been Paying Attention? Picture: Channel 10

Addressing the failed appearance on his Nova FM radio show, Pang spilled on all the topics the panel had been warned to avoid, including Lohan's MTV beach club reality show, her on/off friendship with Paris Hilton, her family, drugs and alcohol, her love life and numerous arrests.

Lohan reportedly refused to talk about her controversial past. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

After Bachelor Matt Agnew was forced to fill Lohan's spot on HYBPA, host Tom Gleisner took a cheeky swipe at the star, joking: "It's so out of character."

Last month, Lohan's fellow Masked Singer judge, Dave Hughes, made global headlines after revealing what it was really like working with the star.

He dished the dirt on his Hit Network radio show, claiming she had "complained about the fact she had to go downstairs to smoke cigarettes" during a production meeting, and that she then disappeared for 15 minutes.

"The discussion was had: 'Let's start, we don't know how long Lindsay's going to be'," Hughes said. "We thought maybe she's not going to come back!"

He also revealed that when Lohan returned, she had a helper with her. "Someone else came in with Lindsay," he said. "Someone came to take notes on Lindsay's behalf.

"Fair enough! Why does Lindsay have to take notes?" he joked.

Hughes later backtracked on his comments, describing Lohan as "delightful" - but not before the story was picked up by US TV host Wendy Williams, who scolded the actress on her talk show.

"Lindsay, you have to learn how to be accountable and more reliable. Get rid of the person (note-taker) because then it makes it seem like you're a big shot," she suggested. "Get a dictaphone."