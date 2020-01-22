Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pamela Anderson has married for the fifth time. Picture: Getty
Pamela Anderson has married for the fifth time. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Pammy secretly marries ex-boyfriend

by New York Post
22nd Jan 2020 7:13 AM

Surprise! Pamela Anderson has gotten married for the fifth time, tying the knot with movie producer Jon Peters over the weekend.

They wed in Malibu on Sunday, the New York Post has confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, secretly revived their romance in recent months after first dating more than 30 years ago.

"They belong together," a source connected to the couple told Page Six. "A great Hollywood romance."

The source added that, "Jon was always there for Pamela. He protected her and her (two) boys when times were tough or scary."

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon married twice. Picture: Getty
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon married twice. Picture: Getty

 

 

The former Baywatch bombshell - who was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon twice - mused on the romance to THR in a poem, writing:

Film director Jon Peters witn singer Barbra Streisand. Picture: Supplied
Film director Jon Peters witn singer Barbra Streisand. Picture: Supplied

Peters is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood -

no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I've seen more of life

and realise.

He's been there all along.

Never failed me -

I'm ready now

and

he's ready too -

We

understand

and respect each other -

We love each other

without conditions. -

I'm a lucky woman. -

Proof

God has a plan

Pamela Anderson, bottom right, with her Baywatch co-stars in 1994. Picture: Supplied
Pamela Anderson, bottom right, with her Baywatch co-stars in 1994. Picture: Supplied

Peters, who is also celebrating his fifth marriage, told the publication that Anderson is more than just a "beautiful girl."

The A Star Is Born producer said: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

 

 

Pamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (R) and Dylan Jagger Lee. Picture: Getty
Pamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (R) and Dylan Jagger Lee. Picture: Getty

Our source also said that years ago, Peters even offered to pay the former Playmate "double what Playboy was paying her to not pose for the magazine."

She and ex Lee share two sons: 23-year-old Brandon and 22-year-old Dylan.

 

Anderson announced her bitter break-up from soccer star Adil Rami last year.

She was also linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in recent times.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
jon peters married pamela anderson

Just In

    Life is what we make of it

    Life is what we make of it

    • 22nd Jan 2020 9:01 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural land values.

        The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        News “The primary aim of whooping cough control is to protect infants"

        Residents encouraged to report illegal dumping

        Residents encouraged to report illegal dumping

        News Illegal dumping costs our region $500,000 a year.

        Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        premium_icon Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        Health Find out how your neighbourhood compares.