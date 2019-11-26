Pamela Anderson hits beach on Gold Coast

Pamela Anderson arrives on a Gold Coast beach to begin filming for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.

Pamela Anderson arrives on a Gold Coast beach to begin filming for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.

The world's most famous "lifesaver" Pamela Anderson has hit the Gold Coast's world famous beachfront to shoot a TV ad this morning.

Pamela Anderson appeared wearing a sleek black, full-body wetsuit. Picture: Nathan Richter.

The former Baywatch bombshell turned activist looked stunning in a sleek black, full-body wetsuit and has been on the Ultra Tune set for the day alongside ex-AFL star turned Aussie larrikin Warwick Capper, and Ultra Tune's infamous bikini model 'Rubber Girls' who typically feature in the ads.

Anderson arrived on the Gold Coast last night. Picture: Nathan Richter.

The ad will also feature Warwick Capper. Picture: Nathan Richter.

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $5 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS

The controversial ad series, which has previously starred former world champion boxer Mike Tyson and Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen rescuing hapless female drivers, typically attracts an avalanche of complaints to Ad Standards for being allegedly sexist.

Pamela Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to star in an Ultra Tune commercial. Picture: Nathan Richter.

This time, Sean Buckley - the owner of roadside assist and car repair giant Ultra Tune - hopes to flip that stereotype on its head with Ms Anderson saving the day.

Pamela Anderson is greeted by Ultra Tune executive and limo driver Jimmy Seoud at Brisbane Airport yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter.

She arrived on the Gold Coast last night after flying into Brisbane Airport where she was greeted by Ultra Tune executive and limo driver Jimmy Seoud with a bunch of welcome flowers.