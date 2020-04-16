Pair hospitalised after family feud turns violent

Paramedics and police responded to an incident involving two men from the same Northern Rivers family who allegedly involved in a stabbing in the early hours of Thurday.

EMERGENCY services were called to Woodburn early on Thursday morning when a family feud turned nasty.

Richmond Police Inspector Susie Johnston said officers are investigating the incident between two men at Woodburn around 2.15am today.

“Police attended the alleged stabbing incident between two males who are family members,” she said.

“Police arrived before paramedics so rendered assistance until they handed this over to ambulance crews.

“One man is now in police custody and assisting us with inquiries.”

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said both men had injuries and were transported to different hospitals.

“One man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital and the other to Ballina Hospital,” she said.