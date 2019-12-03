Menu
A man remains bail refused on robbery and pursuit allegations.
Crime

Pair accused of machete threat, robbery and pursuit

Liana Turner
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
A CASINO pair accused of an incident involving threats with a machete, a robbery and police pursuit will return to court in the new year.

Trae Laurie, 24, and Tialah Fay McGrady, 21, have both been charged over the June incident.

Mr Laurie remains bail refused charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, engaging in a police pursuit, driving while disqualified and aggravated break-and-enter involving an indictable offence.

Ms McGrady is on bail and is facing the charges of robbery in company and being carried in a conveyance taken without consent.

Police will allege the pair attended a home in the Tweed Shire suburb of Bray Park about 8pm on June 7 this year.

Mr Laurie is alleged to have taken car keys and a handbag after threatening a resident.

Police will allege they saw the stolen vehicle some 64km away on Kyogle Rd at Kyogle about 9.30pm the same night.

After driving through a backyard, Mr Laurie is alleged to have come to a stop in the playground of Kyogle Public School.

Neither of the accused have entered any formal pleas and when the case went briefly before Lismore Local Court on November 27, it was adjourned to January 29.

lismore local court machete robbery northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

