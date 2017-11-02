Paintings and Peggy reappear for opening of LRG

SHE'S BACK: Peggy Popart has popped back and so has Margaret Olley's 'Lilies and Grapes' painting, safe and sound in the Lismore Regional Gallery Permanent Collection Space. Painting - Margaret Olley, Lilies and Grapes, oil on canvas, 1958.

SHE'S BACK: Peggy Popart has popped back and so has Margaret Olley's 'Lilies and Grapes' painting, safe and sound in the Lismore Regional Gallery Permanent Collection Space. Painting - Margaret Olley, Lilies and Grapes, oil on canvas, 1958. Rebecca Rushbrook

REPORTING OFFICERS: Special Agents Mona and Elisa of Art Keepers Agency (A.K.A), Intergalactic Portal Preservation Amalgamation Division.

It started as Code Red and ended up with Peggy and the Paintings safely tucked up in their gallery bed.

A most marvellous day was had by all at the Lismore Regional Gallery opening last Saturday.

From 3.30pm, a dedicated group of Art Lovers participated in the ancient Unsung Heroes of Still Life ceremony and art appreciation levels were raised through the roof. Together, young and old, short and tall, we drew Peggy and the Paintings out of the portal.

At 4.30pm Eastern Standard Time, Peggy Popart was returned to the Lismore Regional Gallery via the Art Portal and all paintings were fully restored to their proper place and state; in the Gallery's Permanent Collection space. The Goanna Headland painting was full of vivid colour, The Elephant is now in the room and the Apple has returned triumphant from its near still-life mutiny and is feeling greatly appreciated by the community.

The party of ART continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening with hundreds of art-loving patrons gathering to join in the celebrations and grandly open the new Lismore Regional Gallery.

"It has been our greatest honour to be in service to Lismore Regional Gallery and to be able to work with all the Art Appreciators to tame the rogue Art Portal at LRG. Getting Peggy and the Paintings back in time for the opening has been a career highlight,” said Special Agent Mona A.K.A.

"Congratulations to the LRG team and Lismore region's community for creating such an amazing place to appreciate art.”

"We will be continuing to keep an eye on portal guardian Peggy Popart and in case of Art Emergencies, call the Art Keepers Agency on 1300ARTARTART,” said Special Agent Lisa.

*Come see Peggy Popart at her free tours the second Sunday of the month: 11.30am-12.30pm

Tours are Auslan interpreted and wheelchair accessible.

You can see all the restored paintings in the Lismore Regional Gallery: Permanent Collection space

LRG : Opening Hours

Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun: 10am-4pm

Thurs: 10am-6pm

Mon Closed

Admission free

*This project is supported by Arts NSW's Audience Development Fund, a devolved funding program administered by Museums & Galleries of NSW on behalf of the NSW Government.