NEW ROLE: Page MP Kevin Hogan has been promoted to assistant minister to the Deputy Prime Minister. Photo: Kevin Hogan’s office
News

Page MP ‘humbled’ by promotion

Kevin Hogan
15th Feb 2020 11:00 PM

I AM very humbled to be promoted to Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.

My first priority will always be my role as the Member for Page.

Without the support of our community, I would not have the opportunity to serve and represent us.

I am grateful to have been given this new role.

The ministry covers the areas of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.

  • I encourage young people leaving school and looking for financial support while studying or taking on an apprenticeship to lodge their claim for Youth Allowance or Austudy now.

Youth Allowance for students and Australian Apprentices provides financial help if you’re 16 to 24.

To check your eligibility visit; https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/individuals/services/centrelink/youth-allowance-students-and-australian-apprentices

  • Australians with type one diabetes will soon have free access to the FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitoring system.

The Government is investing $300 million in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Initiative.

The device measures glucose levels without the use of lancets, test strips and blood.

The Government is streamlining the eligibility criteria which will help up to 58,000 people.

Under the scheme, from March 1, 2020, the government will provide fully subsidised CGM products to a wider range of Australians.

