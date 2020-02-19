Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
Crime

Paedophile ex-MP arrested again

by AAP
19th Feb 2020 1:08 PM

Convicted paedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested at his Sydney home with fresh charges expected.

NSW Police said today they arrested a 62-year-old man at his Malabar home and took him to Maroubra police station.

Orkopoulos was released from Sydney's Long Bay prison late last year after an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

 

Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

 

He was arrested last month for two alleged breaches of parole including creating an Instagram account.

He has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.

Orkopoulos allegedly created an Instagram account in early January and failed to notify police for a number of days.

He's also accused of talking to a child while on a call with one of his adult children.

That matter was scheduled to return to court in March.

The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister in the Morris Iemma government was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of 30 offences including sexual intercourse with a male between 10 and 18 years, possessing child pornography and supplying cannabis and heroin.

child sex abuse milton orkopoulos

Just In

    Just In

      Today show slumps to new low

      Today show slumps to new low
      • 19th Feb 2020 1:07 PM

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Audrey Hepburn inspired 1880 country cottage

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Audrey Hepburn inspired 1880 country cottage

        Property BLACK and white accents, glamour, style and a pair of gossip chairs.

        Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        premium_icon Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        News EXCLUSIVE: Organisers have confirmed one extra area not in the official postcode...

        Hidden dangers lurking beneath water’s surface

        premium_icon Hidden dangers lurking beneath water’s surface

        News If you are looking for wood to build a house, head to Duranbah Beach

        Fire affected victims ask, where is the donated money?

        premium_icon Fire affected victims ask, where is the donated money?

        News ARE the federal government’s promised payments actually getting to those impacted...