Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Owner’s wild 200km/h ride in tray of stolen ute

by Shiloh Payne
14th Apr 2020 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

 

A MAN has shared footage online of the moment he jumped into the tray of his ute as the vehicle was being stolen in Cairns on Monday morning.

Greg Hamill shared CCTV footage of the incident in Kanimbla on his Facebook post, where he said he went on a joy ride that lasted about 20 minutes at around 2.30am.

"My house was broken into last night, while I was asleep, again, they tried to steal my car, so I went for a ride," he wrote.

"It was a pretty heated discussion while they drove crazily around the suburbs."

 

Cairns man Greg Hamill dived into his ute as it was being stolen in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Facebook
Cairns man Greg Hamill dived into his ute as it was being stolen in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Facebook

 

He said the thieves continued to tell him to jump off the car, though he persisted in trying to break the window.

"They pulled over a couple of times where one tried to stab me and I had to kick him away, then they'd take off again swerving and trying to throw me."

He said the driver reached speeds of around 200km per hour with him in the tray of the ute.

Police confirmed the car had been found abandoned in Manoora at about 3am.

"We came to an agreement where they'd ditch the car and bolt and none of us would get hurt," Mr Hamill wrote.

Originally published as Owner's wild 200km/h ride in tray of stolen ute

More Stories

crime editors picks ute theft wild ride

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        premium_icon Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        News LOSS of club and pub trade forces butcher to diversify business in times of home isolation.

        DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        premium_icon DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        Crime It seems arguing the point won't help your cause with police

        Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        premium_icon Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        News Local musicians doing big things have had their plans disrupted

        Seedling donations support koala care groups

        premium_icon Seedling donations support koala care groups

        News THOUSANDS of seedlings will help support koala care groups thanks to this generous...