Owner of Caulfield Cup fav says Yes to Everest

Yes Yes Yes has a trackwork gallop ahead of The Everest. Picture: AAP

PROMINET owner Brae Sokolski's head has overruled his heart, which means he will be watching his Caulfield Cup favourite Finche from afar at Randwick on Saturday.

It's not just the jockeys who have had to choose between the two states as the $5 million Caulfield Cup clashes with Sydney's $14 million Everest for the first time.

Sokolski, who part-owns an array of elite gallopers, weighed up his options and reluctantly opted to head to Sydney to see his exciting three-year-old colt Yes Yes Yes try try to frank his multi-million stallion credentials.

"It was a tough call," Sokolski told the Herald Sun.

"I will be in Sydney.

"My heart says Caulfield, but my head says Sydney and I had to make the pragmatic decision."

Brae Sokolski is chasing more silverware in the Caulfield Cup and The Everest. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

As trainer Chris Waller talks up Yes Yes Yes's stud prospects, saying the colt could be worth up to $50 million if he can beat the seasoned sprinters, Sokolski conceded that was one of the reasons behind his tough decision.

"He (Yes Yes Yes) has a genuine chance," he said.

"He has got the X-factor and he is in well at the weights.

"The horse is absolutely thriving and if he wins, his future prospects as a stallion look really bright."

The Everest does not yet hold Group 1 status, but will almost certainly do so in the future, with Waller saying this will be a stallion-making race for a three-year-old, even more so than for a Golden Slipper-winning two-year-old beating his own age bracket.

Sokolski leads Kings Will Dream back to scale after his win in the Turnbull Stakes. Picture: AAP

Sokolski is hopeful Finche can maintain his strong spring form with a big performance in the Caulfield Cup despite drawing an awkward gate.

He won't have a scheduling issue next week when he looks like having three runners in the $5 million Cox Plate - Verry Elleegant, Humidor and Kings Will Dream.

He couldn't have been happier with Verry Elegant's gallop on Moonee Valley on Wednesday morning, but was also buoyant about his two battle-hardened geldings who are looking to run for a second straight year in the race.