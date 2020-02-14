Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
Health

Over 1700 China health workers infected with some dying

14th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

China National Health Commission has said that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to grow your own rainforest trees

        premium_icon How to grow your own rainforest trees

        News THIS new, locally produced guide walks property owners through how to grow rainforest species from seeds.

        Market regulars open new flower shop in Lismore

        premium_icon Market regulars open new flower shop in Lismore

        News AFTER supplying residents with locally sourced native plants for three years at the...

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        News Heavy rain has caused the closure of roads and schools