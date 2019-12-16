Menu
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
News

Cruise ship makes sad return to Sydney after NZ blast

by Nick Hansen
16th Dec 2019 6:39 AM
The Ovation of the Seas cruise liner has arrived back in Sydney Harbour a week after the New Zealand volcano which killed and critically injured a shore party of its passengers.

The luxury ship pulled into Circular Quay's overseas passenger terminal just before 6am.

Hundreds of the holiday-makers who had to learn a cohort of fellow 24 Australian passengers had either died or been serious burnt when the White Island volcano erupted came onto their balconies as the vessel docked.

More to come

