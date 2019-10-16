Outrage over ‘disgraceful’ Facebook post

A tasteless Facebook post showing a woman tied to a chair with her mouth taped, which was shared in celebration of a sporting event, has sparked outrage.

The photo was shared on Facebook page Hoons-Burnout's Street Racing Australia on the weekend with the caption "It's Bathurst Day", ahead of the Bathurst 1000 V8 car race that saw thousands flock to the town for the event and had Aussies glued to their TVs.

But it's since gone viral after a domestic violence campaigner shared it to her page pointing out that it encouraged domestic violence, and sparked comments that labelled the photo "horrific" and an "utter disgrace".

Sherele Moody, founder of The Red Heart Campaign, which commemorates the lives of women and children lost to violence, shared the post saying 57 women were dead as a result of violence in 2019.

"And many, many thousands of women and children are likely to be beaten by drunken revheads following - and during - the Bathurst 1000 this weekend," she wrote.

"The motor racing industry is a misogynist's paradise so it does not surprise me that this meme encouraging domestic violence is making the rounds."

This post sparked outrage on Facebook.

Ms Moody suggested the post showed "how Australia is travelling in its efforts to reduce toxic masculinity".

"If you're wondering how Australia is travelling in its efforts to reduce toxic masculinity - here's your answer," she wrote.

"Some men still think women should speak on their command. Jokes that reduce women to objects of ridicule and abuse is one of the drivers of violence against women. What an absolute f**king disgrace, Australia. Surely it's time for men to stand against this crap."

Her screenshot was taken from Hoon-Burnout's Street Racing Australia which has since deleted the post, but others say it was also doing the rounds on the Blokes Advice page.

Ms Moody's post was then trolled by men slamming her for being a "sook", but many came to her defence.

"What an utter disgrace," wrote one woman.

"The comments are horrific. The men that find this funny don't deserve a WOMAN. Funny thing is most have MOTHERS!"

Another woman wrote the post was "horrendous".

"How absolutely putrid. And to think a woman would participate in this and think it was fine?" wrote another.

Many said there was nothing funny about the photo and the children's toys in the background made it worst.

On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner, and woman are at least three times more likely than men to experience violence from an intimate partner.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). In an emergency, call triple-0