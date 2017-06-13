Out of the mouths of babes

AREN'T people wonderful?

Yesterday I heard a young boy say to his brother (after inspecting some kangaroo poo on the ground), "How much does a kangaroo poo?” His brother replied sagely, "as much as they need to.”

Quite right, I thought, casting a quick glance at the poo as I walked past.

Moments of uncluttered human interaction are great. No striking of positions, no assembly of masks.

I was sitting, waiting for a meeting to commence when a latecomer bounced in and remarked brightly to the meeting leader, "I was up your cul-de-sac the other day!” A brief unspoken moment passed between the others in the room. And what about the phrase "drive safely!” which is regularly uttered at partings? A good friend regularly replies, "No way. I'm going to drive like a manic!” I like it when people begin a sentence by saying, "To be honest ...” At such a time, I am tempted to say "phew, that's a relief, I thought you were going to lie as per usual.”

At least we have moved on a wee bit from "at the end of the day” and "absolutely” is no longer used quite as often to replace yes.

Sadly, that very tired expression Oh My God (OMG) remains firmly stuck as the go-to expression for any kind of surprise.

But if you want truth, have a conversation with a child. I was speaking with a young under 10-year-old friend. More accurately, he was talking to me and I was listening. He was describing his upcoming birthday party at the bike path and how good it was going to be. "You can't come,” he remarked cheerfully. "You're too old.” He had been whizzing up and down in front of me, flying an imaginary plane, occasionally breaking these flights to take aim at nearby bushes and shoot down any baddies that might be lurking. "You should go and be with your own friends.” He suggested.

He paused the flights and looked at me for a few seconds. "Do you have any friends?” he asked and then added kindly, "Because if you don't then you can come - as long as you don't boss anyone around.”

He smiled generously at me. Fair call, I thought. Fair call.

"My mum says people who don't have friends get them on Ebay!” he added helpfully before he zoomed off.