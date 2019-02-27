Menu
BIG BOOST: Local Sporting Champions with Kevin Hogan MP.
Community

Our young sports champions are set to represent

by Kevin Hogan MP
27th Feb 2019 4:27 PM

IT WAS great to catch up with our newest Local Sporting Champions at a morning tea I hosted to acknowledge them recently.

I presented them with an award and a cheque to help cover transport costs.

Congratulations to Malachi Canning, Kynan Davis, Joshua Lee, Lauvili Lili, Maalik Moston, Bailey Crabtree, Jasmine Clarke, Callum Robson, Vivita Lili, Hunter Roadley, Taylor Roberts-Walker, Zackery McMahon, Samuel Ticknor, Macie Nixon, Alissa McWhirter, Rachael Barlow, Zachary Norris, Hollie Matthews and Sharmeeka McPaul.

I'm looking forward to tonight's opening of the Richmond River Historical Society's new exhibition Lismore by the Sea, which celebrates the heyday of shipping on the North Coast.

The society always has great exhibitions about our local history. This one will be just as fascinating.

We have set up the $26million HeartKids Project to tackle childhood heart disease.

Congenital heart disease is the leading cause of deaths for Australian infants and the second leading cause of death for children.

Sadly, eight babies are born with congenital heart disease every day, with four passing away each week. There is currently no known cure.

