Our World Cup wonderkid

YOUNG GUN: Griffin Macfarlane, 6, of Mcleans Ridge, is one of four children chosen for the Aldi MiniRoos Dream Team to get kids excited about the World Cup. Sophie Moeller

GRIFFIN Macfarlane's father still can't believe hisson has pulled off 2249 soccer juggles and reckons "it must be a world record”.

Whether it is or not, this young boy's football skills are attracting a lot of attention, having already made him a face of the upcoming World Cup.

From this week, Griffin will appear on Aldi's Wheat Biscuits packaging, having been chosen as one of the supermarket chain's MiniRoos Dream Team.

The six-year-old Alstonville Kestrels player was one of only four football-mad kids to be chosen from a nationwide search of hundreds of video entries to make the Dream Team.

Griffin is one of five soccer-crazy Macfarlane children

Griffin says his favourite team is Sydney FC "because they make good passes”.

He will obviously be supporting the Socceroos when they play their first World Cup game this week, but admits he also "cheers for Barcelona” in the UEFA Champions League.

Since moving to Mcleans Ridge from Sydney two years ago, Griffin's mother, Tash, has always allowed balls in the house and encourages her children's competitive natures with limitless opportunities for practice and "soccer fights”.

"Griffin has been playing since he could walk,” said his father Duncan.

He currently competes up two grades with older brother Ethan in the under-8s, where he "averages a hat-trick a game”.

And while Griffin is already on the radar in soccer circles "for the way he moves”, Mr Macfarlane is just happy for the "money- can't-buy experience” his son is now experiencing.

The Aldi MiniRoos program is a Football Federation of Australia junior football initiative designed for children of all abilities aged from four to 11years.

There are more than 220,000 youngsters participating in the Aldi MiniRoos using game-based sessions to encourage children to learn new skills, stay active and make life-long friends while coaching the next generation of potential soccer superstars.

The program has provided 85,000 soccer balls, more than 8000 pitch markers, 15,000 participation packs and 50,000 pieces of equipment to local clubs.

"With Aldi's support we've been able to help thousands of kids stay active,” said FFA CEO David Gallop.

Members of the Dream Team have already enjoyed VIP tickets to the Hyundai A-League Grand Final in Newcastle, presenting the winners with their medals at the end of the match and taking part in the Fox Sports broadcast.

The other three winners were: Jirelle Boutros, 9, of Pemulwuy, Claire Corbett, 7, of Quakers Hill, and Jarrah Longbottom, 8, of Wollongong.