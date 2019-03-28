A memorial in Lismore's Quad, in solidarity with Muslims for a world of non-violence invites the community, to come and reflect on the tragic event that took place in New Zealand.

MY HEART is sore and distressed. I am so sorry to hear of the terrorist shootings in New Zealand, and the 50 people who have already died as a result of this senseless racist attack. It is also painful to realise that the perpetrator came from a town in my Northern Rivers community.

I firmly believe we are one human family, and that racism and Islamophobia should have no place in Australian society.

I am writing to all my Muslim friends, colleagues and acquaintances, as well as those of you I don't know, to let you all know that my prayers, thoughts and love are with you all. Please feel free to share my message with your family, friends and any students who may be feeling hurt, afraid, in grief or otherwise affected. I want people know that we here in the Northern Rivers care, that I as a Jewish woman care.

My message is the same to you all:

We stand with you.

We value the Muslim community and the roles many Muslims play in Australian society, and the contributions so many have made over many generations.

We believe that you should feel safe to gather and worship in peace and without fear.

Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you, and the wider Muslim community in New Zealand and beyond.

May peace be yours and ours.

Shalom and Salaam

Larisa

Congratulations Janelle and Tamara

CONGRATULATIONS to Tamara Smith and Janelle Saffin who will be our representatives in Sydney for the next four years.

Both seats were clearly a strong vote for the environment. It was the number one factor in polls and everyone's advertising material reflected it. Labor sold themselves as the climate change action party. We all hope both Janelle and Tamara can deliver some positive initiatives for the Northern Rivers.

It's going to be a tough time for the environment with the Lib/Nats government in Sydney. It will be up to us as Northern Rivers residents to remind them we voted to protect our forests and our water and our rivers and our koalas. And that's what they need to do regardless of who won our local seats. Gladys and the team need to manage for the state.

It will be on again in four years. In the meantime, let the pork barrelling continue. The Coalition have made so many promises so we need them to deliver on those for a start. Then more promising and delivering big please. We don't want stadiums but we do want funding for TAFE, schools and hospitals. Fix our roads and bridges please and we would like a comprehensive public transport plan researched costed and commenced. And in four years time we will judge you on that and not just the promises made in the last 10 weeks before the next election

Tony Gilding

Knockrow