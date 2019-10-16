Our sporting champions recognised

YOUNG STARS: Kevin Hogan with recipients of the Local Sporting Champions program, which provides funds for competitors aged 12-18 participating in state, national or international championships.

I HELD a morning tea recently to congratulate our local young sporting champs.

They have all represented us at a state or national level and are excelling at their chosen sport.

Congratulations to Padraig Heffernan, Charlotte Gilliland, Ember Evans, Marlin Corbett, Jake Connolly, Alex Poole, Julian Thompson, Chloe Bull, Dean Sneesby, Joshua Lee, Olivia Osborne, Freya Kirbach, Wyley Drew, Oliver Rixon, Jade Parkin, Shailyn Gooley, Rohan Allsopp, Taya Cottee, Ellie-May Thomas, Lyla Johnston, Amy-Lee O'Donnell, Amaria Royal, Kailei Royal, Eliza Herman, Skyla Pope, Jessica Farragher, Chloe Gray, Macy Butler, Kali Yopp, Tanayah Harley, Oscar Kennett, Payton Schweizer, Neve Schweizer and Lennox Rowe.

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance for competitors aged 12-18 participating in state, national or international championships.

If you visit www.sportaus.gov.au and go to Grants and Funding you can apply there.

Lismore Rugby Club held their junior presentation recently.

It was a wonderful night with kids having a great time with their coaches and families.

Congratulations on another great season.

And thanks to the committee Corey Gray, Peter Everingham, Gavin Tulk, Matt Collins and Ian Barrett.