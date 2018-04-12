Our Queen returns to Nimbin for album launch

PARTY TIME: An original from Tuntable Falls near Nimbin, Diana has forged a world wide singing/music career. Her new Album, My Queen, was released to great acclaim. She has a wicked sense of humour on photo shoots.

SHE's been called the Australian equivalent of Alanis Morissette and her album, My Queen, has been released to critical acclaim. Now it is time for the launch party.

A Northern Rivers local, Diana has chosen her home patch at the Nimbin Bush Theatre, to unleash what Rock Mag describes as her latest indie-rock-folk sound.

The concert on Friday April 20, comes hot on the heels of her judging gig at The Lismore Young Songwriter's Awards on Friday night at Southern Cross University.

The songs on My Queen have been reviewed as having "all the heartache, wit, poetry and honesty of her most well-known work.”

The feel of "My Queen" is one of homage to the great female rock albums of the 90's dragged dazzlingly into 2017, " says the Monte Famous Album Review.

Diana Anaid said her first ever gig on a stage was on the 1983 Nimbin Aquarius Festival, the 10-year anniversary of the original event.

Anaid said the theme behind My Queen is loss, strength and acceptance.

"It took quite a while to write these songs, I had a seven-year break from recording and releasing music,” she said.

"My Queen refers to all the strong women that have influenced me in my life, and there's been quite a few: people that have stepped in as motherly figures, teachers that have guided me, professionals in the industry that have taken me under their wings, and even my sibling Heya,” she said.

For details visit dianaanaid.com.