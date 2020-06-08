Menu
Kyogle Rural Store staff.PIC: NORCO ARCHIVES
News

Our Norco turns 125

Susanna Freymark
8th Jun 2020 8:15 AM
IN THESE uncertain and tough times, celebrating Norco’s 125 birthday is cause for celebration.

As Australia’s largest and oldest dairy co-operative, started in 1895 by a group of humble farmers, it flourished into a farmer owned industry with a swag of loyal customers.

Norco chief executive Michael Hampson said the co-operative saw growth as part of its agenda.

Norco Byron Bay wooden butter churns.
“The dairy industry has had a tough time,” Mr Hampson said.

“We had the worst drought anyone has dreamt about.

“We’ve had rain and we need more.”

He said Norco was supported by the community.

“We’re paying a leading milk price at the moment,” he said.

We asked Mr Hampson about Norco ice cream – when will we be able to buy it at our supermarkets?

“We’re working on it,” he said.

Product Display - Rural Store.
While Norco ice cream is available in some independent IGA stores, they hadn’t moved into national distribution yet, he said.

Mr Hampson was keen to thank the consumers for their loyal and staunch support.

“And a big thank you to the farmers who milk the cows and send high quality milk to Norco.”

Norco Kyogle butter factory staff - 1930s.
Norco have made a video celebrating 125 years of business.

On June 5 in 1895, Norco began operations at Byron Bay.

In 1897, Norco’s first depot at Murwillumbah opened and they began to process cream into butter.

In 1898, a depot was opened in Casino beside the Richmond River for easier transportation by ship.

Then in 1900, a depot was opened in Lismore.

Norco Lismore in the 1950s.
Watch the Norco video here

