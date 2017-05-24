Our Kids Ball gives boost to retail in CBD

Julia Taranto at her My Tailoress boutique in The Strand Arcade, Lismore.

JULIA Taranto is thrilled the Our Kids committee decided to go ahead with the ball this weekend. Not only has the fundraiser in aid of our hospital given us a reason to frock up and celebrate, it's given the retail sector a much needed boost as the city gets back on its feet.

And at Julia's boutique, My Tailoress, in The Strand Arcade, business "has been fantastic", says Julia.

"It is great to see everyone rallying around and buying locally, getting their hair and make up done; buying a new pair of shoes,” she says.

She describes the grant money coming in as "a complete blessing".

”For me it has been fabulous.”

Julia managed to get much of her stock out of her boutique before the flood but still lost a lot in terms of material, shoes and fittings.

But thanks to the grant money, she has taken the opportunity to give her retail space a face-lift. It has enabled her to refit, redecorate and update the lighting.

"I think my business is better as a result of (Cyclone) Debbie," she says.

Like many in the CBD, however, the best consequence of the flood has been the sense of "connectiveness” it has given those in the local business sector.

Julia says she never had this sense of community spirit as a pattern maker and fashion designer on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. As one of the Our Kids sponsors, The Echo asked our tailoress what looks we should expect to see at The Turf Club on Saturday.

Patterned lace, sequins, nude backing and off the shoulder glam are the order of the day, she says.

"Oh, and a bit of metallic too. That's quite big this year.” Now that, is something to look forward to.