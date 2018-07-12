Our House helps 5000

Our House: The facility has now helped more than 5000 people.

SINCE its grand opening in December 2012, Lismore's Our House has touched the lives of many locals in need, and is currently celebrating the fact that the Our House team have recently supported their 5000th guest.

A joint project by Northern Rivers Community Cancer Foundation (NRCCF) and Our Kids, Our House is a purpose built 20 unit accommodation for patients coming to Lismore for medical treatment.

Our House is located adjacent to Lismore Base Hospital and North Coast Cancer Institute, giving patients and their loved ones easy access to the Hospital for treatment.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said that Our House was built by the Northern Rivers community along with government funding and continues to serve those coming to Lismore for treatment.

"Our aim after five years of operation is that we can continue to have a beautiful place for those who stay with us and the wider Lismore community,” she said.

"We know how much this impacts our guest undergoing treatment.”

Their 5000th guest was Kyogle resident Mrs Eileen Penny.

For more information about Our House or how to become part of the Our House Community, please phone reception on 6629 4350 or Rebekka Battista on 0438 417 085.