Our House celebrates another big milestone

AFTER assisting 5700 guests across six years, Our House is celebrating.

Our House is purpose-built accommodation for patients coming to Lismore for medical treatment.

Guests from across the region, from Ballina to Glen Innes, from Coffs Harbour to Tweed Heads come and stay during their medical treatment.

Our House was built in 2012 by the joining of forces from the Northern Rivers Community Cancer Foundation, Our Kids, government funding and our community, and it continues to serve those coming to Lismore for treatment.

After six years Our House plays an integral role in many patients' journeys, with some guests staying

12 weeks during their medical treatment.

"Our House becomes their home during treatment,” Our House manager Ruth Harrison said.

"It is quite a sanctuary for those who spend time at the hospital, either having treatment themselves or having a loved one in hospital.”

She said guests were often overwhelmed with how beautiful Our House was and how generous the community were toward them, particularly through the community dinners.

Each Tuesday and Thursday night a local community group, school, business or group of friends volunteer their time to serve a home cooked meal to the guests.

This was a project instigated by the Lord's Taverners and when Our House first opened and continues to this day.

"Our House was built by the people for those coming for treatment and it is our aim after six years of operations that we can continue to have a beautiful environment for those who stay with us,” Our House chair Dr Chris Ingall said.

"It certainly has filled a need that was there and continues to serve those who are unwell and their families.

"On the anniversary of our opening we just wanted to say thank you to all who were involved from the beginning and those that have joined in along the way.

"We could not do what we do without the incredible support our community has given Our House.”

For more information about Our House or being a part of the Our House community, phone reception on 6629 4350 or Rebekka Battista on 0438 417 085.