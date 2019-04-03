Our diverse region gets a new representative

I CAME across a story in Rural Weekly of the 100 vegan activists who invaded Lemontree feed lot and dairy near Millmerran on the Darling Downs in Queensland and decided to place in it the Echo (pages 6 and 7).

I did this for three reasons: we are a dairy region, we have many animal activists here and many farmers who value the sanctity of their land and have done so for generations. I knew it would evoke strong reactions in you, our readers.

In order to fully represent this vast and diverse community, it is important we hear your views in this paper.

When I get a letter to the editor at editor@echonews. com, I get excited. It means you are engaging with the Lismore Echo and the issues in our region.

Right now we are on the cusp of change in the Lismore electorate, with the advent of Janelle Saffin as our new state member.

It is more important than ever that the community is aware and focused on what it believes in so, as a new voice, she can authentically represent us in parliament.

I was so pleased to happen upon Ms Saffin having breakfast-come-lunch at the Slate Cafe at the weekend.

As a woman she brings another perspective to the role. It will be interesting to see how she represents our farmers and activists alike.