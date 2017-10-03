Our current rain levels and forecast for the week

Rain falling has been a welcome sight.

THE long awaited sound of rain falling from the sky has been wonderful to hear.

Since 9am yesterday morning this is how many millimetres areas on the Northern Rivers have received:

Ballina - 31mm

Byron Bay - 28.4mm

Casino - 8.6mm

Evans Head - 17.8mm

Lismore - 25mm

Today there is a 95% chance of more rain, becoming less likely this evening.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm and possible heavy falls.

Daytime temperatures will reach maximums of the low 20s.

Tomorrow, Wednesday there is a 70% chance of showers most likely in the morning or afternoon.

The chance of rain will decrease as the week continues with high temperatures coming back on Friday.