Business on the top and party on the bottom from Billy Porter. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Star’s bizarre ‘tuxedo gown’ Oscars look

by Bronte Coy
25th Feb 2019 9:30 AM

Hollywood's brightest stars are making their way to the Dolby Theater in LA, where the 2019 Oscars will soon get underway.

OSCARS 2019: Full list of nominees

Stylists lift lid on Oscar dramas, tantrums

Pose star and Tony Award winner Billy Porter was one of the first to arrive, and served up a fierce fashion offering in a black velvet tuxedo gown.

 

What I imagine Wednesday Addams would wear to the Oscars. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher pulled off her edgy Oscars tuxedo with sleek hair and patent boots.

The 15-year-old nailed her first Oscars appearance. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
While Porter and Fisher opted for black, elsewhere on the red carpet, it was a sea of colour.

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu looked radiant in a canary yellow dress, and

Australian actress Danielle McDonald, who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix's Dumplin', opted for bright red tulle.

Wu is giving off serious Disney Belle vibes. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Among the earliest arrivals was a string of slightly lesser-known residents of Tinseltown, who went all out to secure their moment in the spotlight with some experimental fashion.

Here's one example, in the form of actor Laura Marano:

I think this is the parachute we used to play with in primary school. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela - who also appeared in A Star Is Born - brought the old-school glam with a dress that seemed to draw inspiration from lead actor Lady Gaga's Golden Globes look.

The Oscars ceremony is due to start at midday, AEDT.

More to come …

