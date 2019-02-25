Star’s bizarre ‘tuxedo gown’ Oscars look

Business on the top and party on the bottom from Billy Porter. Picture: Getty Images

Hollywood's brightest stars are making their way to the Dolby Theater in LA, where the 2019 Oscars will soon get underway.

Pose star and Tony Award winner Billy Porter was one of the first to arrive, and served up a fierce fashion offering in a black velvet tuxedo gown.

What I imagine Wednesday Addams would wear to the Oscars. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher pulled off her edgy Oscars tuxedo with sleek hair and patent boots.

The 15-year-old nailed her first Oscars appearance. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

While Porter and Fisher opted for black, elsewhere on the red carpet, it was a sea of colour.

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu looked radiant in a canary yellow dress, and

Australian actress Danielle McDonald, who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix's Dumplin', opted for bright red tulle.

Wu is giving off serious Disney Belle vibes. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Among the earliest arrivals was a string of slightly lesser-known residents of Tinseltown, who went all out to secure their moment in the spotlight with some experimental fashion.

Here's one example, in the form of actor Laura Marano:

I think this is the parachute we used to play with in primary school. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela - who also appeared in A Star Is Born - brought the old-school glam with a dress that seemed to draw inspiration from lead actor Lady Gaga's Golden Globes look.

The Oscars ceremony is due to start at midday, AEDT.

More to come …