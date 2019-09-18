Oscar winner unrecognisable at premiere

Nicolas Cage attends the LA Premiere of Running with the Devil in Beverly Hills. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

THIS actor went almost incognito - at his own film premiere.

Nicolas Cage certainly looked strikingly different at the screening for Running with the Devil.

The Academy Award-winning actor, 55, showcased a new rugged - and hairy - look at the Writers Guild Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, on September 16.

The actor has been rocking a different look recently. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Instead of sporting his typical groomed look, Cage showed up unrecognisable to the event. Donning a full-fledged bushy beard, the Mandy star paired his new facial do with a fur-trimmed jean jacket along with an "Indiana Jones"-esque fedora hat to enhance his transformation into a rugged, mountain man.

Cage was joined by his son Weston Cage to the premiere of Quiver Distribution's newest film. Weston also sported a distinguished beard and slicked back his hair into a ponytail; however, it was his father's new look that stole the show.

Running with the Devil is an upcoming action thriller movie about the CEO of a cartel who sends his most trusted henchman and master drug trafficker to uncover why his shipments of cocaine are being hijacked on the supply chain.

The star has been devoting his time to his career after going through a divorce with his fourth wife Erika Koike, whom he was married to for four days. He tried to annul the union after four days, claiming he was "too drunk to marry" and that the union was based on a fraud, stating Koike did not reveal she was in a relationship with another person and did not disclose her criminal history.

According to TMZ, a judge in Nevada granted them a divorce three months after the wedding.

Running with The Devil is set to hit theatres later this month.

