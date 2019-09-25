Original Jurassic Park cast to reunite

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in a scene from film Jurassic Park — 3D re-release in 2013

In exciting news for nostalgic film buffs, the third instalment of Jurassic World will see the return of the stars who first made the franchise iconic.

Original cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the Universal Pictures flick, which is set to start production early next year.

It will be the first time all three have reprised their roles in a film together since 1993.

The revelation came from Laura Dern herself during the screening of a short film directed by Colin Trevorrow - who will also direct Jurassic World 3.

The short film premiere after which she made the announcement, entitled Battle at Big Rock, reportedly followed a group of dinosaurs that have escaped to the real world to wreak havoc, which could well be a taste of what's to come in the next Jurassic World film.

Chris Pratt in a scene from 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Picture: Supplied.

Dern, Neill and Goldblum all starred in the 1993 blockbuster, kickstarting a series that has grossed in excess of $5 billion globally.

The brand has stemmed from films to Jurassic-themed video games, toys, novels, LEGO and theme park attractions.

While it won't be the first time the stars have reprised their original roles individually, it will be the first time all three have appeared in a Jurassic film together since 1993.

In 2001's Jurassic Park III, Dern played Dr Ellie Sattler, and Neill reprised his Dr Alan Grant role.

And before that, Goldblum played Ian Malcolm for the second time in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and again in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

A premiere date for Jurassic World 3 is yet to be released.