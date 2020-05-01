Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Opposition wants Watts on COVID-19 committee

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
1st May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington wrote to parliament to ask if Trevor Watts - who copped a fine for breaching social distancing measures - could be appointed to the committee overseeing the State Government's COVID-19 response.

It's understood she made the request after Mr Watts told her he'd been fined for breaching the rules at a "street party" in Toowoomba.

Ms Frecklington downplayed her request this morning, stating she sets very high standards for her shadow cabinet.

"In fact someone that has been fined for breaching the laws of the coronavirus directions and has paid the price by being removed from my shadow cabinet, maybe he has a greater understanding of the restrictions and the response, I dare say he now has studied those in great detail," she said.

 

Ms Frecklington has requested the Toowoomba North MP sit on the Economic and Governance Committee which will oversee the Government's economic response to coronavirus.

The leader said every member of parliament was on a committee.

coronaviruspromo

 

If Mr Watts is appointed to the committee, he will replace Ninderry MP Dan Purdie who has since been appointed as the LNP shadow police, counter terrorism and corrective services spokesman - which Mr Watts resigned from this week.

Ms Frecklington refused to say what she thought of the shocking police photos released earlier this week that revealed tables and table cloths with plates of food were used at the gathering.

 

Originally published as Opposition wants Watts on COVID-19 committee

More Stories

coronavirus deb frecklington social distancing trevor watts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        premium_icon ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        News As the Premier slightly relaxes social distancing to allow us to see our families, new figures reveal the number of coronavirus cases in NSW will soon fall.

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        News Storm could hit Lismore, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Evans Head

        Cannabis doctor set up Northern Rivers clinic

        premium_icon Cannabis doctor set up Northern Rivers clinic

        Health This GP clinic can now prescribe medicinal cannabis

        Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        premium_icon Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        News THIS pinata style cake you crack open will bring out the child in all of us.