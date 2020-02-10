Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bryant was comfortable in a jersey …
Bryant was comfortable in a jersey …
Opinion

OPINION: Why must we whitewash the sins of our heroes?

Carlie Walker
9th Feb 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHY is it our instinct to whitewash our heroes?

Why do we have to pretend people are perfect so we can say we like their music, or the way they played basketball, or that book they wrote?

Why can't we choose to celebrate better heroes?

There are so many more worthy people.

In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death, my mind went to the past, to 17 years ago, when he stood accused of raping a young woman.

Kobe himself later conceded, after the charges against him were dropped, that the way he and the woman viewed the incident was very different.

In the post Me Too years, I wonder how the world would react to his words now.

If we would accept the idea that two people can view an act of that sort in such different ways - one as an act of consensual intercourse, the other as rape.

My heart and mind has struggled.

With thoughts of sadness over the others lost, along with Bryant, in the helicopter crash, including his own daughter.

With anger that this dark moment in Bryant's past was suddenly deemed too sensitive, too inappropriate to bring up at the time of his death.

With heartache for the young woman who was ridiculed and abused to such an extent that 17 years ago she found she could not face a trial, who now may be reliving one of the worst times in her life.

I hope one day the whitewashing will stop.

More Stories

Show More
kobe bryant opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seniors flock to U3A open days

        Seniors flock to U3A open days

        News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin’s weekly column discusses last week’s U3A open day

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        News A number of roads across the region have been affected

        NSW braces for biggest downpour since 1990s

        premium_icon NSW braces for biggest downpour since 1990s

        Weather “There’s also a reminder to keep kids, away from creeks, drains and...

        Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        premium_icon Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        News AFTER recent bushfires, the role of traditional cultural burning practices have...