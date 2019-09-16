OPINION: Thanks to the people who serve others

HONOUR TO HELP OUT: Kevin Hogan recently spent a week with the Australian Defence Forces.

IT WAS an honour to recently spend a week with the Australian Defence Forces.

It was part of a Parliamentary Program and covered the Navy, Airforce and Army.

We have wonderful people who have committed themselves to the defence and protection of our nation. I thank them for their service.

Lismore High School Students put on a breakfast last week.

It was to thank local businesses who hosted them for work experience.

We were lucky enough to have Daisy Thompson do work experience with us.

Thank you Daisy and well done to all the employers, parents, staff and students involved.

Our thoughts are with those affected by fires in our region.

Thank you to our wonderful RFS volunteers and other first responders who are doing a great job.

To keep up with fires in our region visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Or call NSW RFS Bush Fire Information line on 1800 679 737

It is important to be prepared and have an evacuation plan in place.