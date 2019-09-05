OPINION: Thank you for the kindest of welcomes

OVER THE past 12 months I have had the pleasure of filling in on occasion for the Lismore Echo.

Even though I rotated between five local newspapers, the Echo has always had a bit of a soft spot in my heart.

It was the very first paper I jumped onto only seven months after joining the Northern Star in late 2017.

If I hadn't been treated so kindly by Echo readers back then, I probably would not have been quite so keen to say "Yes” the next time my editor asked me to fill in for Sophie.

Which leads me here to today.

Sophie has done an incredible job over the past three years, and the idea of trying to fill her shoes is a daunting one.

I wish her all the best for her next adventure.

This week has been a hectic, chaotic whirlwind, and I am still trying to find my feet.

But I have never felt more welcomed after all of the kind words and greetings I have received.

I promise to do my very best to uphold the good standing of this paper.

That being said, I am keen to find out what you, as readers, think.

What would you like to see in the newspaper?

If you have some ideas, perhaps a new column you would like to see or perhaps the introduction of reader's pictures (the possibilities are endless), please email editor@echonews.com and let me know.